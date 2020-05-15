Colleges, universities can already start full online classes for this school year, says Palace

(Eagle News) – Malacanang said that colleges and universities can already start full online classes this school year 2020-2021, adopting the earlier recommendations given by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

In an announcement on Thursday, May 14, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that higher education institutions can already start classes provided that these are all done online.

“HEIs using full online education can open anytime,” Malacanang announced on Thursday, May 14.

Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases had approved CHED’s recommendations on the “opening of classes based on education delivery mode.”

“Ibig sabihin po, kung gumagamit ng full online education ay makapagbubukas po sila kahit anong oras,” he said.

Meanwhile, HEIs using “flexible learning” methods can open anytime in August 2020, while HEIs utilizing “significant face-to-face/in-person mode” of interaction can only open starting September 1, 2020 and only in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“Iyong mga higher education institutes na gumagamit ng significant na face-to-face/in person mode ay makapagbubukas lamang po nang hindi mas maaga ng Setyembre 2020 sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng GCQ. Iyong mga face-to-face at in person na instruction po, hindi po pupuwede magbukas hanggang Setyembre a-uno,” he said.

Roque also noted that private HEIs can change their academic calendar and open in August provided that they comply with the IATF conditions. CHED will also do continuous review of its conditions on HEIs based on discussions with these institutions.

Eagle News Service