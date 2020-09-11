Col. Ysmael Yu formally assumes post as PNP spokesperson

(Eagle News)–Police Colonel Ysmael Salonga Yu has formally assumed his post as the Philippine National Police’s spokesperson.

In a statement, the PNP said Yu, who will also serve as acting chief of the Public Information Office, will replace Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac who was reassigned as director of the PNP Training Service.

Yu is a member of Philippine Military Academy Tanglaw Diwa Class of 1992.

Before his reassignment to the national headquarters, he was deputy regional director for operations of Police Regional Office-1 in the Ilocos-Pangasinan Region in La Union since October 2019.

He obtained his Masters in Public Management degree from the Development Academy of the Philippines in 2017, and has undergone various trainings and programs on counter-terrorism management, criminal undercover operations, advanced police intelligence, among others.

He was also chief of the Special Service Unit of the Headquarters Support Service in Camp Crame and chief of the Finance Service Office 1 and 3 in 2017.

As acting PIO chief and spokesperson, Yu shall serve as the “mouthpiece” and “publicist” of the PNP leadership to effectively communicate PNP programs, policies and plans to the public, the PNP said.