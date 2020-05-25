Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands due to frontal system

(Eagle News)–Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as the frontal system affects Extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms, this time due to the southwesterly windflow affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said : Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.