Cloudy skies with rainshowers expected today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan, Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA said it was still also monitoring a low pressure area located 185 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan, Pangasinan.