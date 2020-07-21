Cloudy skies with rainshowers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the conditions over Visayas were due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 80 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms.

The ITCZ is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight to moderate seas.

A thunderstorm advisory meanwhile has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Lanao del Norte (Kauswagan, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambogan), Surigao del Norte (Siargao, Surigao City, San Francisco, Malimono), Zamboanga del Norte (La Libertad, Rizal, Pinan, Mutia), and Zamboanga del Sur (San Pablo, Dinas) within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Misamis Oriental (Talisayan, Binuangan, Salay, Salay, Lagonglong, Initao, Libertad), Dinagat, and Misamis Occidental, and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.