Cloudy skies with rains still expected as northeast monsoon affects PHL

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is still affecting the country.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, the rest of Visayas, Caraga, and the provinces of Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon will have cloudy skies with light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.