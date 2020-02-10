Cloudy skies with rains expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rains are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 10.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rains as the northeast monsoon affects the country.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, the rest of Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.