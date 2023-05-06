Cloudy skies with rain showers expected in parts of the country

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Saturday, May 6.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the low pressure area 115 kilometers west of Puerto Princesa.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers to thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.