Cloudy skies with rain showers expected due to LPA, southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in the country on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Lubang Islands, and Kalayaan Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 560 km east of Calayan, Cagayan and the southwest monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.