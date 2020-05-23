Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers expected over Batanes, other areas

(Eagle News)–Batanes and other areas will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Kalinga, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will have the same conditions due to the frontal system affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Palawan and Mindanao, Visayas and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.