Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers expected in PHL today

(Eagle News)–The country will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers forecast mostly for the afternoon or evening in Mindanao were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao.

The same conditions to Metro Manila and the rest of the country, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods and and landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said as of 3 a.m. today, the Low Pressure Area off Cagayan was estimated at 720 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City.