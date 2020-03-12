Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers expected as easterlies affect PHL

(Eagle News)–The country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the easterlies affecting the whole country.

Flash floods during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have slight to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.