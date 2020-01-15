Cloudy skies with isolated rains expected in Cavite, Batangas due to Taal volcanic activity, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Batangas and Cavite will have cloudy skies with isolated rains today due to Taal’s volcanic activity and the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the vicinity of the volcano also has the potential for isolated thunderstorms with reduced visibility during ashfall.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region, on the other hand, will have

cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Sorsogon, Masbate and Samar Provinces on the other hand will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting Eastern Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.