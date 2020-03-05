Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected over parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers are expected over parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Mindanao due to the low pressure area

estimated 325 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 370 km east of General Santos City, South Cotabato.

Visayas and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front and the LPA.

According to PAGASA, Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains,