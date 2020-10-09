Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will experience these conditions due to the low pressure area 370 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon and the southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains because of the Northeasterly Surface Windflow.

PAGASA said it was monitoring the tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 3 a.m.

Severe tropical storm “Chan-hom” is also located 1,785 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving east northeast at 15 kph.

Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.