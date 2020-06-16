Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected over Caraga, other areas

(Eagle News)–Caraga and several areas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions also in the Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN are due to then Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau this was due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms instead.

Northern Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds.

PAGASA said these areas will have slight to moderate coastal waters as well.