Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected over Cagayan Valley, other areas today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected over parts of the country today, December 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora, and Quezon will have those conditions due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon, and the trough of the low pressure area in the vicinity of Poblacion, Albay.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.