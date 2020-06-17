Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to ITCZ

(Eagle News)–Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as the Intertropical Convergence Zone affects Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers or thunderstorms also due to the ITCZ.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to the weather bureau, this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon and the rest of the country will have light winds and slight coastal waters.