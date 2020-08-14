Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in parts of the PHL due to LPA, ITCZ

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Batanes.

PAGASA said as of 3 p.m. today, the LPA was estimated 170 kilometers north northeast of Basco, and is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Flashfloods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

The weather bureau said the Intertropical Convergence Zone is also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

The whole country will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.