Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area off Quezon.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far located 655 km east of Infanta.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to the southwest monsoon affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA is also monitoring tropical storm “Delphin,” which was “Marce” when it was inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

As of 2 a.m., PAGASA said it was located 2500 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving east northeast at 25 kph.