Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected as SW monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers also due to localized thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.