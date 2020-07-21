Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will have these conditions as the Intertropical Convergence Zone affects Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The rest of Visayas, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms also due to localized thunderstorms.

A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of the country, with light to moderate with occasional heavy rains expected over Occidental Mindoro and nearby areas.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in the southern portion of Palawan.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.