Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of the country due to the low pressure area off Northern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions are expected in Visayas, Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with the LPA so far situated 55 kilometers west northwest of Catarman.

The same conditions, PAGASA said, will prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon and Marinduque.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will prevail over these areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.

All thunderstorm advisories over Bataan and Pampanga have been terminated.