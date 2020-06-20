Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of Mindanao due to ITCZ

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of Mindanao today, June 21, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting the island group.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light winds will prevail in those areas.

According to PAGASA, the coastal waters will be slight.