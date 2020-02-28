Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in Mindanao due to trough of LPA

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Mindanao as the trough of a low pressure area affects the island group.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.