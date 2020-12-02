Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in M. Manila, other areas today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila and other areas today, December 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon will experience the same conditions also due to the tail-end of a frontal system affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, and a low pressure area.

PAGASA said the LPA was situated 100 kilometers northeast of Borongan, Eastern Samar.

These were apart from the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible in those areas, PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.