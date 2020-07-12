Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in Cagayan Valley, other areas due to LPA

(Eagle News)–Cagayan Valley and other areas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol Region, and the provinces of Aurora, Quezon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will also have those conditions due to the low pressure estimated 540 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.