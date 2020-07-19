Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in Bicol, other areas

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Bicol and other areas today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these same conditions are being experienced in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms as well.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.