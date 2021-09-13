Cloudy skies, scattered rains still expected due to southwest monsoon, ITCZ

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rains are still expected on Monday evening, Sept. 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Batanes and Babuyan Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said the western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.