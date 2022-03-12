Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers mostly over the eastern section.

Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.