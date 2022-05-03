Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Caraga, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 230 km East Southeast of General Santos City and embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the frontal system.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon and Mindanao will also have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.