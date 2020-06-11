Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected in M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rains are expected in Metro Manila and other parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration saidi Central Luzon, Visayas, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Isabela will also have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area 50 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 245 km north northwest of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said this was also due to the southwesterly windflow affecting Palawan, Western Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Mindanao and the rest of Cagayan Valley, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Bicol Region and Visayas will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

Palawan, Mindanao and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.