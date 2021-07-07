Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in PHL due to ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The Inter-tropical Convergence Zone is affecting parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, Mindanao, and Eastern and Central Visayas as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the Philippines will have the same conditions also due to localized thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.