Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Wednesday, March 9.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA said this was due to the Low Pressure Area (LPA) estimated 45 km south of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

PAGASA said this was also due to the shear line affecting Eastern Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.