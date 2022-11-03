Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bohol, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao, in particular, will experience these conditions.

The weather bureau said the conditions were due to the trough of the low pressure area (formerly “Queenie”) estimated 420 km east of General Santos City.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas, Mindanao and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.