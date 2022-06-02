Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Ilocos Region, Bataan and Zambales, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area located 275 km west of Iba, Zambales.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.