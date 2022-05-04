Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Davao Region, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area situated 185 km East of General Santos City.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time because of the frontal system affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.