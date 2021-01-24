Cloudy skies, rainshowers to persist today, Jan. 24

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rainshowers will persist today, Jan. 24, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The highest temperature for today is expected at 11 a.m., at 29.6 °C.

Lowest temperature was at 6:30 a.m., 24.2°C.