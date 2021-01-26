Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected today due to northeast monsoon, tail-end of frontal system

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Northern Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of frontal system affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.