Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected over Eastern Visayas due to tail-end of frontal system, easterlies

Northeast monsoon affects Luzon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting parts of Visayas today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of the frontal system and the easterlies.

PAGASA said the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

According to the weather bureau, moderate to strong winds will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

These areas are expected to have moderate to rough seas.