Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region and the provinces of Quezon, Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon as the Intertropical Convergence Zone affects Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening.

The weather bureau said this was due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Central, Northern and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.