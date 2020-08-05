Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today, Aug. 6

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today, Aug. 6.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Mindanao, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in particular due to the trough of a low pressure area estimated 435 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have slight to moderate winds and coastal waters.