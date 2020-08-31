Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas, and Typhoon “Julian.”

PAGASA said so far, “Julian” was located 715 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving northwards at 20 kph.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.