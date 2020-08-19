Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have

cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Bicol Region,and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the low pressure area estimated at 600 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.