Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) –Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Central and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga due to the trough of the low pressure area estimated 325 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers are possible.

MIMAROPA and Western Visayas, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have slight to moderate winds and coastal waters, the weather bureau said.