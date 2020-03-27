Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Davao Region and the province of South Cotabato will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Low Pressure Area 530 kilometers east southeast of Davao City.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers as the easterlies affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.