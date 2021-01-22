Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 22.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.