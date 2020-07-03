Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of PHL as ITCZ affects Visayas and Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao, Western and Central Visayas, and MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rainshowers are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.