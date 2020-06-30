Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Pangasinan due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, PAGASA said, is expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province and Benguet.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The coastal waters in those areas, PAGASA said, will be moderate to rough.