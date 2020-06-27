Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rainshowers are expected in parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet and Aurora.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which will have slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said.